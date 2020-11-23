Govt employees not to share information on social media: Notification

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Monday directed to amend Civil Servant Act 1973 prohibiting sharing of information by the government employees on social media.

A notification of Establishment Department issued here said the Provincial Government of has amended the KP Government Servants (Conduct) Rules,1987.

According to the amendment no government servant shall use social media to discuss or share information on issues relating to Government business.

Provided that the social media may, if required be used with the prior approval of the Administrative Secretary, Head of Attached Department or Commissioner, as the case may be for disseminating information among the general public regarding Government initiative for better government.