UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Employees, Pensioners Get A 10% Raise

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 23 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 09:18 PM

Govt employees, pensioners get a 10% raise

The government Tuesday announced a 10 percent raise in salaries of government employees from BPS 1 16, a five percent increase for those in BPS 17-20, besides a 10 percent enhancement in the pensions of civil and military officials

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The government Tuesday announced a 10 percent raise in salaries of government employees from BPS 1 16, a five percent increase for those in BPS 17-20, besides a 10 percent enhancement in the pensions of civil and military officials.

Minister of State for Revenue, Hamad Azhar in his budget speech at the Parliament House said there would be no raise of salary for officers in BPS 21-22.

He said the Special Conveyance Allowance for the disabled has been doubled to Rs 2000, while the Special Private Secretaries, Private Secretaries and Assistant Private Secretaries working for the Ministers, Ministers of State, Parliamentary Secretaries, Additional and Joint Secretaries got a big raise of 25 percent.

Hamad also announced to raise the minimum wage to Rs 17,500 per month.

Related Topics

Parliament Budget From Government

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz criticized budget presented by PTI's ..

18 minutes ago

Egypt, Jordan, Morocco to attend US Mideast peace ..

4 minutes ago

Dolphin force to ensure effective implementation o ..

4 minutes ago

Man murdered over enmity in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Wednesday 12 June 2019

4 minutes ago

Nigeria's Buhari launches second term with defence ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.