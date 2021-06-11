Govt employees, pensioners in KP welcome 10pc increase in salaries, pension

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The employees of government departments, public sector corporations and pensioners here Friday welcomed 10 percent increase in salaries and pension announced by the government in Federal Budget 2021-22.

Welcoming the Government announcement regarding 10 percent increase in salaries of the Federal Government employees and pensioners in the budget 2021-22, Muhammad Naeem, Assistant Professor, University of Swabi told APP that the hostile coronavirus pandemic had adversely affected the economy, industries and agriculture sectors and 10pc increase in pay as adhoc relief and pensioners of the Federal Government in the prevailing economic situation was a praiseworthy decision.

He said that hundreds of thousands of Government employees and pensioners would be benefited.

Misal Khan, retired Information Officer highly appreciated 10 percent increase in pay and salaries of the federal government and termed it a positive decision that would help provide the much needed relief to the price hike stricken low paid employees.

He said increase of salaries and pension in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, showed the government strong commitment to provide relief to millions of employees and pensioners in the historic budget.

He also welcomed the government decision of increasing minimum wages to Rs 20,000 per month to help labour class and poor segments of the society.

The federal government had allocated huge amount in Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for Mohmand and Diamir Bhasha Dams to resolve problems of energy shortfall and bolster agriculture production, he added.

He said PTI Government was the first elected Government that launched practical work on Mohmand Dam with capacity to generate 800MW and storing of 1.2MAF water besides 300 million gallon water to Peshawar per day would be provided.

He also welcomed increase of integrated allowance from Rs 450 to Rs 900 for Grade1-5 employees.

School teacher Riaz Khan also welcomed increase in salaries and pension in the budget 2021-22, adding 10 percent increase in basic pay was a remarkable decision of Federal Government that would benefit million of employees and officers besides pensioners of Federal Government and public sector corporations.