Govt Employees Postpone Protest Demo

Sun 04th April 2021 | 06:30 PM

Govt employees postpone protest demo

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :All Government Employees Association (AGEA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has postponed their protest scheduled for April 5, 2021 till the meeting of provincial cabinet.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the presidents of various government employees associations held here with Secretary Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mutahir Zeb here at Civil Secretariat, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

In light of the assurance given to the representatives of government employees, by the Secretary Establishment, they postponed their protest demonstration. Now they will evolve their future line of action after the meeting of provincial cabinet.

The representatives of government employees that participated in the meeting were included Liaquat Ali Khan, Syed Roidad Shah, Akbar Khan, Saima Khan, Sirajuddin Burki, Shams-ul-Taj, Almeez Iftikhar, Muslim Khan, Ban-e-Amin, Mohammad Sarir, Asghar Ali Khan and Zafar Khan.

The Secretary Establishment heard the demands of employees with keen interest and said that government is making efforts for the resolution of all problems and demands regarding service structure.

For this purpose, he said the provincial government has already constituted committees and practical steps would be taken in light of their recommendations.

The representatives of government employees thanked the Secretary Establishment for hearing their demands, problems and hardships. The employees announced postponement of their scheduled protest.

