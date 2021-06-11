Govt employees reject 10 % increase in salaries in annual budget of 2021-22

(@fidahassanain)

The protesters have demanded double increase in their salaries and vowed to continue their protest until their demands are met while strict security arrangements have been made there outside the Parliament House in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2021) The governemnt employees have staged protest demonstration outside the National Assembly, and have rejected FY2021-22 budget.

The Government employees have rejected 10 per cent increase in their salaries, demanding increase in their salaries.

The pensioners have also taken part into the protest against the PTI government. The high contingents of police have been deployed outside the parliament house and barbed wires have been put there on the roads leading to the parliament house in order to stop them from advancing to it.

“The government should double increase their salaries,” a government servant said who was holding stone in his hand on the road leading to the parliament house. He was looking very angry.

Earlier, the Federal government had announced 10 per cent increase in the salaries of the government employees. There was chillding weather in Islamabad—the federal capital but the government employees continued to protest.