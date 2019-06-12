UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Employees Salaries Not Increased In Proportion To Price Hike: Siraj-ul-Haq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:10 AM

Govt employees salaries not increased in proportion to price hike: Siraj-ul-Haq

Ameer Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Siraj-ul-Haq on Tuesday claimed the government did not increase the salaries of government employees in proportion to price hike and inflation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Ameer Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Siraj-ul-Haq on Tuesday claimed the government did not increase the salaries of government employees in proportion to price hike and inflation.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he alleged the government had not taken any concrete step to provide relief to downtrodden segment of the society.

Siraj-ul-Haq said the government had levied Rs 700 billion new taxes which would affect the general public and further increase inflation in the country.

To a question about the arrest of President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz, he said those were the decisions of judiciary.

Haq said that Jamaat-i-Islami would launch protest movement against the price hike and unemployment in the country on June 16 in Lahore. He claimed that his party was forced to take the decision because price hike and unemployment made survival of people difficult.

Related Topics

Lahore Protest Parliament Price Pakistan Peoples Party June Media Government Billion Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

Operating companies in Ras Al Khor reach 1,765, sa ..

59 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Germany's FM

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets German Minister of Economy

1 hour ago

Vietnam jails shipbuilding executive in graft crac ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.