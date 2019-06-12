Govt employees salaries not increased in proportion to price hike: Siraj-ul-Haq

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Ameer Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Siraj-ul-Haq on Tuesday claimed the government did not increase the salaries of government employees in proportion to price hike and inflation.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he alleged the government had not taken any concrete step to provide relief to downtrodden segment of the society.

Siraj-ul-Haq said the government had levied Rs 700 billion new taxes which would affect the general public and further increase inflation in the country.

To a question about the arrest of President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz, he said those were the decisions of judiciary.

Haq said that Jamaat-i-Islami would launch protest movement against the price hike and unemployment in the country on June 16 in Lahore. He claimed that his party was forced to take the decision because price hike and unemployment made survival of people difficult.