Govt employees' services help materialize reforms agenda: Ahmadzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Minerals,Arif Ahmadzai has said that government employees deserved appreciations for their services which helped in making possible for the provincial government to materialize its reforms agenda.

After presenting a commemorative shield to Deputy Commissioner Charsadda, the Special Assistant said DC Charsadda,Adil Khan in a short span of time provided best possible services to the people of the district.

He said the provincial government put in high esteem the services of government employees and would address their issues on priority basis.