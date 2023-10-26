Open Menu

Govt Employees Stage Protest Against Cut In Salaries, Pension

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Govt employees stage protest against cut in salaries, pension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa civil servants on Thursday staged a protest in front of Peshawar Press Club against pension reform and proposed cut in salaries.

The protesters included employees of education Department, Communication & Works Department (C&W) and the employees of various semi-government bodies.

They said that in the prevailing state of inflation, the measure of deduction from the salaries of the employees was unjustified.

They further warned resistance against privatization of public departments adding that it would affect thousands of employees of the province.

