Govt. employees stage protest for nonpayment of salaries and pensions

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Government employees of Hazara division Wednesday staged a protest demonstration against non-payment of salaries and pensions before Eid-ul-Fitr.

The protestors also threatened to hold a sit-in on the day of Eid, at Fawara Chowk along with their families and children.

The Employees' unions of various departments showed their concerns about the non-payment of salaries and pensions of retired employees before Eid and showed solidarity with the employees.

The Employee's unions have demanded to provide funds for Eid salaries and pensions otherwise they would also join employee's protest on the day of Eid.