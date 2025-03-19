Open Menu

Govt Employees To Get Salaries On March 27 Before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 19, 2025 | 01:16 PM

Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be observed on March 31 or April 1, 2025 as March 29 and 30 will be Saturday and Sunday

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2025) A good news for the government employees as the federal government would get their salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan is expected to be on March 31 or April 1. The federal government announced that the salaries and pensions for the government employees would be paid before Eid.

The reports said that it was decided to pay salaries to government employees on March 27.

A notification for early payment of salaries and pensions to federal employees has also been issued, stating that pensioners would also receive their March pension on the same day.

The Federal Ministry of Finance also issued a letter to the Controller General of Accounts regarding the payment of salaries and pensions.

It is worth mentioning that earlier, the governments of Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had also announced the payment of salaries to government employees before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Earlier in the day, the federal cabinet notified holidays for fast approaching Eid-ul-Fitr 2025. The cabinet division issued the notification for the Eid holidays.

As per the notification, the holidays will start on March 31, 2025 and will continue until April 2, 2025. All the public officers and public departments would remain closed.

