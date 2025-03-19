Govt Employees To Get Salaries On March 27 Before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 19, 2025 | 01:16 PM
Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be observed on March 31 or April 1, 2025 as March 29 and 30 will be Saturday and Sunday
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2025) A good news for the government employees as the federal government would get their salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr.
Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan is expected to be on March 31 or April 1. The federal government announced that the salaries and pensions for the government employees would be paid before Eid.
The reports said that it was decided to pay salaries to government employees on March 27.
A notification for early payment of salaries and pensions to federal employees has also been issued, stating that pensioners would also receive their March pension on the same day.
The Federal Ministry of Finance also issued a letter to the Controller General of Accounts regarding the payment of salaries and pensions.
It is worth mentioning that earlier, the governments of Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had also announced the payment of salaries to government employees before Eid-ul-Fitr.
Earlier in the day, the federal cabinet notified holidays for fast approaching Eid-ul-Fitr 2025. The cabinet division issued the notification for the Eid holidays.
As per the notification, the holidays will start on March 31, 2025 and will continue until April 2, 2025. All the public officers and public departments would remain closed.
Recent Stories
Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
International Charity Organisation launches project to build integrated city in ..
Pakistan notifies holidays for fast approaching Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan
Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions
Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend distribution
Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025
Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of Hafeet Sports Challenge in Al Ai ..
Housing assistance: Six eligibility categories for unmarried Emirati women
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 20255 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against official prices' violations launched11 minutes ago
-
Police apprehend 2 drug pushers in crackdown11 minutes ago
-
Tributes pour in for Pakistani film legend Muhammad Ali on 19th death anniversary21 minutes ago
-
'Business community stands with armed forces '21 minutes ago
-
Govt launches comprehensive 'Hepatitis C' campaign, urges all stakeholders to promote awareness: Pro ..21 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi felicitates newly elected office-bearers of NPC21 minutes ago
-
Consumer Court orders Passport Office to correct name error without additional fee21 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur orders tight Security31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan notifies holidays for fast approaching Eid-ul-Fitr 202535 minutes ago
-
Man arrested, motorcycle recovered41 minutes ago
-
Woman killed in road accident51 minutes ago