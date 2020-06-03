UrduPoint.com
Govt Employees Told To Use Masks In Offices

Wed 03rd June 2020

Govt employees told to use masks in offices

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Wednesday ordered all government employees to wear face-masks while on duty at their respective offices

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Wednesday ordered all government employees to wear face-masks while on duty at their respective offices.

In a statement, he said that all officers and officials must remain adhered to standard operating procedures (SOPs) and also seek cooperation from people who visit their offices.

Sherazi said that people should avoid making unnecessary visits to the government offices and must follow guidelines in case the visit becomes unavoidable.

He said that the COVID-19 disease could only be defeated through active cooperation from all.

