Govt Employees Urged To File Tax Returns Till Aug 2
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 06:27 PM
Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue Ali Saleh Hayat Friday urged all government employees to submit their income tax returns till August 2
Speaking at a seminar here at the Regional Tax Office of Federal board of Revenue (FBR), he said that people should file their income tax returns on first priority.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR), Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of all tehsils, Assistant Director Land Record (ADLR) and other Revenue officials attended the seminar.