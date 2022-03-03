Govt employees welcome approval of 20% disparity allowance

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2022 | 09:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Local Government Workers Federation (APLGWF) Thursday welcomed the approval of a 20% disparity allowance by the KP government for provincial employees on the pattern of Federal government.

In a statement issued by APLGWF and chairman Municipal Workers Union Peshawar, Malik Naveed Awan and other office bearers of the federation had demanded the implementation of the decision and issuance of notification with immediate effect in that regard.

>