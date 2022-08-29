Govt employing all resources for rehabilitation of flood-hit families: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday said the incumbent government would not leave the flood-hit people alone at the critical moment

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday said the incumbent government would not leave the flood-hit people alone at the critical moment.

Addressing the people at Tibbi Qaisarani in Taunsa Sharif Tehsil, she urged the philanthropists to come forward and extend maximum assistance for the flood affectees.

Maryam Nawaz, who visited the area to meet the flood-hit people, said the recent rains in Rud Kohi areas had badly affected the Taunsa Sharif Tehsil. The government would try to provide maximum help to the affected people, she added, She also talked to the women on the occasion.

Earlier on her arrival at the Multan International Airport, she received a warm welcome from PML-N workers. On her way to Taunsa, she expressed sympathies with the families affected by the floods at different places.