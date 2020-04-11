UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. Employing Daily Wagers Through 10 Bln Tree Campaign: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Govt. employing daily wagers through 10 bln Tree Campaign: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said the government had created innovative employment opportunities for the daily wagers by employing them as part of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said the government had created innovative employment opportunities for the daily wagers by employing them as part of 10 billion Tree Tsunami project.

In a tweet, the prime minister cited the difficult economic situation especially for the daily wagers after the COVID 19 outbreak, impacting the global economies alike.

"Pakistan innovates in the time of COVID19. With daily wagers out of jobs, our govt (government) is employing a number of them as part of the massive 10 Billion Tree Campaign - impacting lives and the planet positively at the same time. Every initiative counts," the prime minister posted.

He also tagged a video clip of a daily wager expressing his gratitude for the prime minister and the government for providing them an opportunity to earn livelihood after going jobless due to coronavirus situation.

On Friday last, Advisor to the PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, during a press conference, announced that the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project which had been earlier suspended due to coronavirus outbreak was revived with the consent of prime minister.

He further informed that about 65,000 workers, who were associated with the project, would resume their services on emergency basis. The daily wagers would get an amount of Rs600 per day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Tsunami Prime Minister Same Government Billion Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces recovery of 170 COVID-19 cases, brin ..

10 minutes ago

Final decision on lockdown by 14th: Dr. Yasmin Ras ..

5 minutes ago

Rangers want SPFL chief banned over controversial ..

5 minutes ago

Boris Johnson making 'good progress' in virus reco ..

5 minutes ago

Mirza asks citizens to follow preventive measures ..

5 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner visits quarantine center in GD ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.