Govt Empowering Youth Through Kamyab Jawan Program: Dar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 08:35 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Saturday said the government under 'Kamyab Jawan' program had given huge loans to youth to empower them

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government had launched number of welfare programmes to facilitate the skilled youth. It had decided to launch "Kamyab Pakistan" program next month to pull out four million families out of poverty to provide relief to them, he added.

The SAPM said the government had planned to establish different youth development centers, scholarship programs and Kamyab Jawan sports academies in remote or rural areas of the country.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had effectively working to bring down the inflation to provide relief to the masses.

Usman Dar said the performance of PTI government was much better than the previous regimes of both the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

