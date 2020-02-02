UrduPoint.com
Govt Empowers Health Officers To Raid On Quacks Clinics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 11:10 PM

Govt empowers health officers to raid on quacks clinics

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The government of Punjab has empowered all the medical superintendents (MSs), district, tehsil and town health officers to conduct raid at the quacks clinics in their respective jurisdiction to curb the rising threat of quackery across the province.

A notification has been issued in this regard giving details that in pursuant to the Punjab Healthcare Commission Directive bearing No.PHC/COO/491(a) and the direction of Supreme Court of Pakistan, regarding control of quackery in the country, therefore in exercise of the power conferred under section 36 of the Punjab Healthcare Commission Act 2010, the following officers of District Health Authority Lahore, MSs, DHOs,THOs, Incharge EPI Cell, all deputy DHOs are hereby deputed to visit the assigned areas/clinics of quacks under the jurisdiction to curb the menace of quackery.

These officers will visit for the purpose of inspection and report such premises/Healthcae Services in defiance of the PHC Act 20110, particularly those falling within the definition of a "Quack" will seal the Healthcare Establishment.

The DCOs, assistant commissioner of each district and tehsil will monitor the entire operation in the area of his jurisdiction and will provide administrative support.

The chief executive officer, District Health Authority Lahore would be overall incharge in this regard.

The deputy inspector general of police (Operations) shall provide police assistance during the entire operation.

Meanwhile, as per Pakistan Medical Association report around 600,000 quack have been working across the country and playing with the lives of the people.

