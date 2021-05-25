Govt empowers institutions to act without fear: Shahzad Akbar

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has empowered the state institutions to act in accordance with the law without any fear or favour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has empowered the state institutions to act in accordance with the law without any fear or favour.

In a tweet, he said "accountability is achievable only through the rule of law."The state institutions headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan were working according to their mandate, he added.