Govt Empowers Institutions To Act Without Fear: Shahzad Akbar
Muhammad Irfan 16 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 12:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has empowered the state institutions to act in accordance with the law without any fear or favour.
In a tweet, he said "accountability is achievable only through the rule of law."The state institutions headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan were working according to their mandate, he added.