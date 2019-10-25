UrduPoint.com
Govt Empowers Provinces For Appropriate Action Against Ansarul Islam

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 12:10 AM

Govt empowers provinces for appropriate action against Ansarul Islam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Federal government Thursday authorised the provinces to take appropriate actions against Ansarul Islam, a subordinate organisation of Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F), saying that it is capable of functioning as a 'military organisation'.

After obtaining consent of all the provincial governments, the federal government through ministry of interior entrust the provincial governments the power to take appropriate actions against Ansarul Islam, said a notification issued here by the Ministry of Interior.

