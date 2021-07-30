Govt enacting law aimed at sentencing 'Child Rapists' to death: Governor

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Friday said that the government is making a law to award death sentence to the child rapists

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Friday said that the government is making a law to award death sentence to the child rapists.

He was talking to media after condoling with the parents of murdered Bibi Maham at their residence in Korangi area of the city.

He said that the incident with the girl was heart-wrenching.

The Governor said that they stood shoulder to shoulder with the parents of the girl in every way.

He said that the main accused in the incident was arrested earlier in the day but his identification would be revealed after DNA.

Governor Imran Ismail said that it was necessary to turn Karachi into safe city.