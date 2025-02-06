Govt enacts PECA law in good faith to regulate digital media: Atta Tarar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar said the government had enacted the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) law in good faith, primarily to regulate digital media.

Addressing the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, the minister warned that unchecked digital media could lead to serious societal issues, including incitement to violence.

Atta Tarar made these remarks in response to the NA panel’s call for broad consultations with all stakeholders, including press clubs, to address concerns related to media regulation.

The meeting was presided over by MNA Pullain Baloch who announced that a follow-up meeting would be held next week, involving the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, the Chairman of the National Assembly Committee on Information and Broadcasting, and media stakeholders to devise a comprehensive solution to the issue.

The NA body also reviewed the matters related to the Public Sector Development Programme of the Ministry for the ongoing year.

While briefing the committee on the matter, the minister said that the Ministry had worked out comprehensive plan to equip the Radio Pakistan and the Pakistan Television with the modern technology.

He added that the additional budget was needed to expand the network of official media to the rural areas.

Tarar said the additional budget would also be utilised to upgrade the existing electronic tools.

He also announced the establishment of a think tank comprising 14 experts recruited from the market. The total budget allocated for this initiative was Rs 204 million, he added.

The minister highlighted that significant progress has been made in resolving internal issues within the national tv.

"We have ensured timely payment of salaries to employees, unlike some private media organizations that fail to pay their staff on time," he stated.

The minister also revealed plans to establish a major ptv Center in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, offering internships to students in the region.

He expressed concerns over foreign-backed campaigns aimed at inciting rebellion among the youth in these areas. "Through media, we will address these issues and guide the youth towards a positive direction," he asserted.

The minister further elaborated on the improvements in the PTV sports Channel, stating that corrupt elements have been removed, and a strong team has been assembled, yielding positive results.

He also mentioned ongoing efforts to enhance the performance of PTV and Radio Pakistan, with a focus on expanding coverage in Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK.

Addressing the issue of financial losses incurred during the tenure of former Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, the minister revealed that a court case was underway regarding a controversial contract.

He expressed optimism that canceling the controversial contract would double the PTVs revenue.

The minister also pointed out that the provincial governments were not adequately supporting the national broadcaster. "While we provide extensive coverage to the provinces, it is their responsibility to allocate advertisements for PTV and Radio Pakistan," he said.

The meeting also reviewed the issues of rents of properties of Radio Pakistan and PTV.

Federal Secretary Information Ambreen Jan told the meeting that the rents of properties of government institutions are determined by the Ministry of Housing.

The committee sought details of properties rented by both institutions in the next meeting.

The meeting concluded with a consensus on the need for a balanced approach to media regulation, ensuring both freedom of expression and accountability.

The committee members expressed their commitment to working collaboratively to address the challenges faced by the media industry in Pakistan.

