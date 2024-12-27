Govt. encourages volunteer repatriation of Afghan refugees: Muqam

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Kashmir and Giligt Baltistan Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here Friday said the government encouraged volunteer and dignified repatriation of the Afghan refugees to their homeland.

He was addressing the closing ceremony of Afghan Cricket League 2024 organized by Education and Youth Development Cell, Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees KP in collaboration with GIZ and UNHCR as chief guest held here at Islamia College University, Peshawar.

Engr Amir Muqam in his keynote address while congratulating the winning team and organizers of the cricket league said that Pakistan was the only country in world that are still hosting about three million Afghan refugees and shared all facilities including educational institutions, hospitals, business, hotels, transports etc with them during the longest 45 years stay since 1979 here.

He said peaceful Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan, adding that Afghan soil should not be used for unlawful activities against Pakistan. We should not forget our long history, brotherhood and underlined the need for avoiding negativity, he added.

While appreciating the assistance of foreign donor agencies, the Federal Minister expressed the hope that International Community and foreign donors would not leave these millions of Afghan refugees’ abandon in Pakistan and would continue to provide assistance to them as well as for development of the host community here.

He expressed the hope that these refugees would be provided a safe environment at their home country where they could live with happiness and peace so that they could not return back to Pakistan.

Engr Amir Muqam urged Afghan refugees to keep close vigil eyes inside their camps and inform the relevant authorities while seeing any suspected or unwanted elements among them so that prompt action could be taken against them.

The Federal Minister said that sports was playing a key role in bringing people closer and creating tolerance in society.

He said that it was good omen that players from all regions of Khyber Pakthunkhwa attended the Afghan Cricket League played between October 10-27 December 2024 here. He said Islamia College Peshawar plays a key role in promotion of quality education and sports.

Earlier, Engr Amir Muqam was warmly received by the Vice Chancellor of Islamia College University, organizers and players upon arrival at the venue. The players were introduced to Engr Amir Muqam who appreciated their performance and distributed prizes and trophies among them.