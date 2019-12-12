UrduPoint.com
Govt Encouraging Housing Sector: AProvincial Minister For Labour & Manpower Ansar Majeed

Provincial Minister for Labour & Manpower Ansar Majeed said on Thursday that the incumbent government was pursuing comprehensive policies for provision of residential facilities to masses under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour & Manpower Ansar Majeed said on Thursday that the incumbent government was pursuing comprehensive policies for provision of residential facilities to masses under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

After inauguration of a private housing scheme on Samundri road, the minister said that Punjab government was encouraging housing sector, adding construction section promotes business activities and creates job opportunities as well. Notables of the area were also present on the occasion.

