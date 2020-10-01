UrduPoint.com
Govt Encouraging Maximum Cotton Cultivation In Cotton Belt: MNA

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 08:45 PM

Member National Assembly (MNA) Khurram Shahzad has said that the government is encouraging maximum cultivation of cotton crop in the cotton belt

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Khurram Shahzad has said that the government is encouraging maximum cultivation of cotton crop in the cotton belt.

Addressing a meeting of the All Pakistan Bedsheets and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) here on Thursday, he said that last year estimated production of cotton was 14 million bales, but only nine million bales were harvested. This year the estimated production is 12 million bales, but practically we are expecting only seven million bales.

He said that the decrease was a natural outcome of the unwise use of land as rice and cane had been sown in the cotton area. He hoped that from next year, we would have sufficient production of cotton which would be enough to cater to our domestic needs. He said that exporters would get their bills of July-August with a rate of 7.

5 cent while they would be charged with 9 cent from September and onward.

Regarding delay in payment of refund claims, he said that historically these are being paid in record time. However if they have any pending issue, they could contact him any time.

Imran Mahmood, patron-in-chief of the APBUMA, said that it was the largest registered trade body of SMEs. "We have 450 members from all over the country and out of these 270 belong to Faisalabad," he added.

The meeting was also addressed by former President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Mian Mohammad Adrees, Senior Vice President APBUMA Captain (R) Mr. Farooq, Mr. Muhammad Ahmad of PTEA, Mr. Bilal Jameel and Mian Naeem Ahmed of PHMA. Later Mr. Shahzad Hussain offered a vote of thanks while shields were also presented to the guests.

