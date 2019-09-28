UrduPoint.com
Govt Encouraging Woman SMEs At Every Level: Dr Firdous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 11:25 PM

Govt encouraging woman SMEs at every level: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the government is encouraging women SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises] at every level

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the government is encouraging women SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises] at every level.

She was addressing the participants of a daylong awareness-raising seminar on the "SMEs Finance Awareness Programme for Women Entrepreneurs", held here on Saturday under the auspices of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

She said that the government had allocated Rs 6 billion for issuing soft-term and easy small industrial loans to the business women in the country.

The special assistant said that the government firmly believed in economical empowerment of women. She said that Pakistan's economical indicators were getting better day by day due to effective, positive and revolutionary policies of the government.

She said that the government was determined to promote industrialisation for wealth creation by encouraging the SMEs. She assured that the government was bringing soft-term easy loans and lucrative trade related incentives by the banks under the supervision of the SBP and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

She said that the government was also taking all stakeholders into confidence for ensuring early launch of the 'one window operation' to facilitate the female SMEs besides establishing 'inspectors-less regime' in Pakistan.

She said that the SMEs sector has been playing a backbone role in strengthening national economy. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has focused on the promotion of the SMES by providing a special package of maximum trade and export related incentives to textile sector in the country.

Dr Firdous said that the government was successfully promoting the culture of 'Ease of doing business' for establishing a strong industrial base, strengthening the national economy through increasing national exports, besides containing the price-hike through creation of maximum employment in the country.

