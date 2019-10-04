UrduPoint.com
Govt Endeavoring For Drug-free Pakistan: Minister

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 09:30 PM

Minister of State for Saffron and Anti-Narcotics Shehryar Afridi Friday said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was endeavoring for a drug-free Pakistan.

The minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding control of narcotics at the commissioner's Office.

He said that multi-dimensional measures were being taken to root out narcotics business in the country.

He directed the departments concerned to make coordinated efforts to curb this menace.

The minister asked the police and other law enforcement agencies to takes strict action against drug peddlers without any discrimination.

He also asked the administration to hold seminars and other programmes to raise awareness against narcotics in the society.

The meeting was attended by Commander Anti-Narcotics Punjab Brig Khalid Goraya, Commissioner Javed Mehmud Bhatti, RPO Ghulam Mehmud Dogar, CPO Azhar Akram, ADCs Mian Aftab Ahmad, Asima Ejaz, Addl. Commissioner Coordination Mehbub Ahmad, MPAs Latif Nazar, Shakeel Shahid and officers of various departments.

