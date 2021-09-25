UrduPoint.com

Govt. Endeavoring For Uplift Of Remote Areas: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 09:45 PM

Govt. endeavoring for uplift of remote areas: Minister

Provincial Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali Saturday said that steps would be taken to provide basic amenities to far flung area and to resolve problems of people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali Saturday said that steps would be taken to provide basic amenities to far flung area and to resolve problems of people.

He was addressing public gathering in Union Council Charkai, Swat.

He said that people of remote areas are confronted with long standing sense of deprivation due to policies of previous government, adding PTI government would make sincere efforts for their progress and to address their problems.

He said that efforts would be made to provide all the basic amenities of life to people residing in remote areas. He said that government was working to bring remote areas into national mainstream and strengthen financial position of population by creating economic opportunities.

