Govt. Endeavoring To Make Country Social Welfare State On Pattern Of 'Riaysat-e-Madina': Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) : Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar on Friday said that the government would utilize all available resources to make country, a social welfare state on the pattern of "Riyasat Madina".

Addressing a public gathering in Topi Swabi, he said the Prime Minister Imran Khan has effectively raised voice and concerns of Muslim Ummah on the issues of blasphemy and Islamophobia on floor of the United Nations.

He said that points raised by the Prime Minister Imran Khan about true spirit of islam and life of prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be upon him) were never raised by any Islamic leader before.

Asad Qaiser said Islam is the religion of peace but unfortunately Muslims were deliberately associated with incidents of terrorism and militancy immediately without any evidence.

He said that those who were criticizing Prime Minister should tell what services they did for the cause of Muslims when they were in power.

He criticized Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his politics of wasted interest which has nothing to do with Islam and welfare of the Muslims.

He said that opposition parties were indulged in propaganda against the PTI government with a hope to topple elected government but they would never succeed in their nefarious design. He said that PTI government was not acceptable to Maulana Fazlur Rehman because he was not a part of this government.

He said that government always welcome healthy criticism of opposition parties to bring improvement in the government adding that opposition should avoid using religious card for politics.

Regarding recent price-hike, Asad Qaiser said that increase in inflation was due to wrong fiscal policies of the previous governments. He said when PTI came into power all states' institutions were performing poorly and the national exchequer were about to bankrupt.

The major national entities like PIA, Steel Mill, SNGPL and Wapda were running in losses when PTI took over reign of power in 2018.

He said that now major reforms were being introduced in all these key institutions to make them profitable.

He said that due to bold decisions of the Prime Minister all economic indicators were showing positive signs and now the government top priority is to control inflation in order to give relief to general masses.

Asad Qaiser said that 220KV Grid Station is being setup in Swabi district to overcome low voltage issue and added that the low voltage problem in the district would be addressed for over 100 years. He said that a special scheme was being launched for the affectees of Ghazi Brotha Project.

He said that state-of-the-art women and children hospital, MMAlam Model City were being established which will include Modern University, Medical College, Hospital and Technical centers. He said with completions of these entire developmental projects Swabi would among one of the modern district of the province.

Earlier, KP Chief Minister also addressed the gathering and promised to fulfill all pledges made with the people during elections. He also inaugurated dualization of 47KM Mardan-Swabi costing Rs10billion, Category C hospital Kalu Khan costing Rs550million and naming the Govt. Degree College Shewa Adda after the name of Shahzeb Shaheed.

Federal Minister Ali Mohammad Khan, Senator Liaqat Khan, MNA Usman Khan Tarakai, Provincial Health Minister Dr. Hashamullah, Local Government Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai, MPA Mohammad Ali Ameer, Haji Rangeez Ahmed, Aqibullah Khan, Special Assistant to CM on Industries Abdul Karim Khan and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

