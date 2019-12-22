Govt. endeavoring to make KP model province: CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Sunday said that incumbent government is endeavoring to make KP a role model province and to utilize available resources for the development and welfare of its people.

He expressed these view while talking to MPAs from different Constituencies at Chief Minister House Peshawar. He said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf is the only political party that has taken serious and sincere steps to streamline institutions and economy that suffered a setback during previous governments.

He said that provincial government initiated several steps for the improvement of institutions and to introduce reforms aiming development of the province. He said that our sincere efforts would put the country and the province on the path of development and prosperity.

The Chief Minister said that PTI would fulfill all its pledges made to public during election and adding provincial government has ensured initiatives to empower institutions. He our policies would eradicate corruption and nepotism from institutions.

He said that PTI government has made a long term plan for the overall development of the province and the present government is tirelessly working to facilitate people irrespective of their political affiliation. He said that provincial government that laid the foundation of good governance introduced reforms to eliminate political interference from institutions and ensured transfer of power to grass roots level adding provincial government has adopted a comprehensive policy to improve service delivery to masses.

