Govt Endeavoring To Meet Challenges To Extend Relief To Masses: Governor

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 07:12 PM

Govt endeavoring to meet challenges to extend relief to masses: Governor

Punjab Governor, Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar, said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) govt had full understanding of challenges faced by masses and was making all out efforts to meet them

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor, Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar, said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) govt had full understanding of challenges faced by masses and was making all out efforts to meet them.

Speaking at a news conference at Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) here on Thursday, he stated that inflation was a big issue which was prime focus of the govt to extend relief to public.

COVID-19 adversely affected the economy across the world and Pakistan is no exception, he said and added that our country is among three countries which handled global pandemic effectively.

Governor deplored that previous govts did not pay proper attention to women problems adding that equal treatment to all segments of society was mission of our govt.

"It is heartening to see female students grabbing 80 percent of medals during convocation of the varsities." Sawar said adding that VAWC was working to extend maximum relief to women in case of violence.

"European and US women are still struggling for their rights." he observed.

The governor disclosed that 70 PC patients admitted to hospitals due to dirty water and added that provision of clean drinking water was his mission.

"Over 10.5 million will get clean drinking water by December this year, he announced adding that he will open 11 filtration plants in the city which had been dysfunctional.

Ministerw Hussain Jahania Gardezi, Dr Akhtar Malik, Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority, Kaneez Fatima and others were present.

Later, talking to reporters after inaugurating Mango Festival at DHA, he stated that Pakistani mangoes were best in the world and govt was putting in efforts to enhance its export.

He stated that he had come to know today that a large number of mango varieties were produced in our country. This year Pakistan produced bumper crop of king of fruits and its export will also be increased many fold, he hoped.

