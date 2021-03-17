Govt endeavoring to strengthen legal framework relating to KPRA, Sales Tax on Services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra Wednesday said the government was focusing Financial Management Reforms and its agenda also includes augmentation of legal framework relating to Services Sales Tax and KP Revenue Authority (KPRA).

He was chairing a meeting that among others was attended by Secretary Finance Atif Rehman and other officials concerned.

He said the augmentation of legal framework relating to services sales tax and provincial revenue authority was part of government's agenda.

The participants of the meeting forwarded various proposals and amendments in connection with Sales Tax on Services Act, discussed working affairs of provincial revenue authority, educational qualifications of its head and proper distribution of responsibilities besides reviewing services and sales tax draft.

The meeting was told that KPRA was established in 2013 and its ambit includes collection of sales tax on services. It was told that government is working to remove lacunas in existing setup and increase capacity of KPRA that had not been done in past due to unavailability of a legal framework.

It was said that government has taken result oriented steps to address the shortcoming and to formulate acts relating to KAPRA and Service Sales Tax.