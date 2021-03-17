UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Endeavoring To Strengthen Legal Framework Relating To KPRA, Sales Tax On Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 09:39 PM

Govt endeavoring to strengthen legal framework relating to KPRA, Sales Tax on Services

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra Wednesday said the government was focusing Financial Management Reforms and its agenda also includes augmentation of legal framework relating to Services Sales Tax and KP Revenue Authority (KPRA)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra Wednesday said the government was focusing Financial Management Reforms and its agenda also includes augmentation of legal framework relating to Services Sales Tax and KP Revenue Authority (KPRA).

He was chairing a meeting that among others was attended by Secretary Finance Atif Rehman and other officials concerned.

He said the augmentation of legal framework relating to services sales tax and provincial revenue authority was part of government's agenda.

The participants of the meeting forwarded various proposals and amendments in connection with Sales Tax on Services Act, discussed working affairs of provincial revenue authority, educational qualifications of its head and proper distribution of responsibilities besides reviewing services and sales tax draft.

The meeting was told that KPRA was established in 2013 and its ambit includes collection of sales tax on services. It was told that government is working to remove lacunas in existing setup and increase capacity of KPRA that had not been done in past due to unavailability of a legal framework.

It was said that government has taken result oriented steps to address the shortcoming and to formulate acts relating to KAPRA and Service Sales Tax.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government

Recent Stories

CRPA resolves 80 % complaints of sexual violence a ..

2 minutes ago

PDM part of history: Dr Firdous

2 minutes ago

Five drug peddlers arrested

2 minutes ago

1, 000 students invited to witness Youm-e-Pakistan ..

2 minutes ago

Court awards death sentence, RI in murder case

5 minutes ago

Niger seeks to ease dependence on Nigeria with new ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.