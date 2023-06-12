Govt endeavors to facilitate poor segment: Minister of State for Petroleum Division Dr Musadik Malik

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister of State for Petroleum Division Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said the government has increased the budget of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) up to Rs 400 billion in order to mitigate the sufferings of the poorest segments of society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Division Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said the government has increased the budget of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) up to Rs 400 billion in order to mitigate the sufferings of the poorest segments of society.

The government has estimated to decline in the inflation rate and also increased wages to minimize its impact on the poor, said Musadik in a talk show on a private news channel.

Due to the best economic policies of the government, he said the current account deficit and trade deficit have witnessed a significant reduction in the outgoing financial year.

The government initiated several schemes for youth to provide employment opportunities and utilize their energies for the progress of the country, he added.

He said around 50000 youth would be imparted training in the IT sector as the taxes on equipment have also been withdrawn to boost the sector.

Musadik said Rs1000 billion has been set aside to provide subsidies on electricity to domestic consumers using less than 100 units per month.

He informed that the government would ink a US$10 billion investment agreement in the field of oil refinery before the completion of its tenure.