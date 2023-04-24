UrduPoint.com

Govt Endeavouring To Allievate Poverty In Tribal Areas, Establish Drugs Rehabilitation Hospital: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker minister for Excise and Narcotics Control, Manzoor Khan Afridi here Monday said the government was endeavouring to alleviate poverty and accelerate the pace of development in tribal areas.

He paid rich tributes to tribal people for their great sacrifices for the development, security and integrity of Pakistan and assured them that their days of poverty and backwardness would soon come to an end.

He said that the attitude of neglect and excesses done to tribals in the past was being rectified and redressed, while the losses during operations would also be compensated gradually.

The caretaker minister was addressing the Eid milan gathering of tribal elders at his ancestral hujra in Alam Godar tehsil Bara in Khyber district.

Former Senator, Muhammad Shah Afridi and other tribal leaders appreciated the caretaker government's initiatives for the development of the merged districts including Khyber and assured their full support in implementation of the government's policies.

Manzoor Afridi said that all the denolished houses and buildings would be reconstructed for which comprehensive plan was chalked out.

He admitted that like other parts of the province, the people of Khyber and other merged districts are also facing the evil of drugs addiction, which has become a challenge for the survival of our young generation.

He said his department will not only ensure strict prevention of drugs but will also cherish the great task of treatment and rehabilitation of patients suffering from drug addiction, for which measures are being taken on emergency basis.

The provincial minister also assured to establish a drug rehabilitation hospital.

He clarified that he will endeavor to cherish this project as soon as possible even by meeting the Chief Minister and the Governor in this regard.

Later, he exchanged Eid greetings with people.

