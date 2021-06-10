UrduPoint.com
Govt Endeavours To Preserve MHNP Wildlife Through Institutional Capacity Buildup: Survey

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The government has been endeavouring to preserve Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) unique ecosystem, home to one of the unique and exotic biodiversity facing various threats.

The challenges for the protection and preservation of wildlife of the MHNP could be managed through improvement and effective implementation of Islamabad Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Ordinance 1979, legislation and institutional strengthening, said the Economic Survey of Pakistan 2020-21 launched here by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin.

The government through various key interventions took various measures for the wildlife management of MHNP including enhanced management of Protected Areas i.e., Margallah Hills National Park by setting goals on international standards.

The protection measures also included revival of critically endangered species and their habitats, restriction of illegal wildlife trafficking and hunting in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and establishment of rehabilitation and rescue center for confiscated wildlife in the federal capital.

As per the green vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, zero plastic drive was implemented in hiking trails and other areas of MHNP making "Plastic Free National Park".

Moreover, the government through the Ministry of Climate Change made improvements of Islamabad Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Ordinance 1979 legislation and its implementation.

However, different universities' students were also being engaged to conduct scientific studies in MHNP including awareness about the importance of wildlife in the National Park among the students and general public.

