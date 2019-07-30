Govt endeavours to provide quality healthcare facility to people of merged districts: Chief Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday said PTI led government was endeavouring to provide quality healthcare facilities to people of the province especially of merged tribal districts

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday said PTI led government was endeavouring to provide quality healthcare facilities to people of the province especially of merged tribal districts.

"Provision of quality healthcare facilities to people of tribal districts is the top priorities of the present elected government and efforts are being made to provide better health facilities to patients of erstwhile Fata at their doorsteps,' said the Chief Minister during his surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital Landi Kotal and civil hospital Jamrud in Khyber district on Tuesday.

The chief minister said doctors and technical staff were being recruited to overcome shortage of staff in the hospitals in merged area.

He directed doctors and paramedics to provide best health facilities to patients.

He said no leniency would be tolerated in performing duties in the government hospitals. On this occasion the Chief Minister visited different wards and inquire about the facilities being provided to the patients.