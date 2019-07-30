UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Endeavours To Provide Quality Healthcare Facility To People Of Merged Districts: Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 06:42 PM

Govt endeavours to provide quality healthcare facility to people of merged districts: Chief Minister

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday said PTI led government was endeavouring to provide quality healthcare facilities to people of the province especially of merged tribal districts

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday said PTI led government was endeavouring to provide quality healthcare facilities to people of the province especially of merged tribal districts.

"Provision of quality healthcare facilities to people of tribal districts is the top priorities of the present elected government and efforts are being made to provide better health facilities to patients of erstwhile Fata at their doorsteps,' said the Chief Minister during his surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital Landi Kotal and civil hospital Jamrud in Khyber district on Tuesday.

The chief minister said doctors and technical staff were being recruited to overcome shortage of staff in the hospitals in merged area.

He directed doctors and paramedics to provide best health facilities to patients.

He said no leniency would be tolerated in performing duties in the government hospitals. On this occasion the Chief Minister visited different wards and inquire about the facilities being provided to the patients.

Related Topics

Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Visit Landi Kotal Jamrud Government Best Top

Recent Stories

USAID delegation calls on Chief Secretary

35 seconds ago

Dream of equal development to be materialized: Asl ..

37 seconds ago

NEPRA directs DISCOs to refrain from demanding pay ..

40 seconds ago

KOICA holds Pre-Departure Orientation of Scholarsh ..

45 seconds ago

Minister asks EU to take notice of Human Rights vi ..

8 minutes ago

Party's organizational matters, future course of a ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.