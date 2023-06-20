UrduPoint.com

Govt Endeavours To Upgrade Life-style Of Baluchistan People: Musadiq

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Govt endeavours to upgrade life-style of Baluchistan people: Musadiq

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik on Tuesday said that the federal government was striving to upgrade the lifestyle of the Baluchistan people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik on Tuesday said that the Federal government was striving to upgrade the lifestyle of the Baluchistan people.

Heavy budget allocation has been made to develop the far-flung areas of Baluchistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had initiated the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects following the policies of Nawaz Sharif, he said adding that the development of Gawadar and Reko Diq would help bring prosperity for the people of Baluchistan.

In reply to a question about high inflation and the slow pace of work in Pakistan's far-flung areas, he said that the last regime of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), has damaged the economic sector and the people had to face difficulties in their routine matters.

He said that the government under the vision of PM Shehbaz Sharif had signed many agreements including the import of Russian Oil and the TAPI project to meet the growing demand for energy in Pakistan.

He said drilling would be made for exploring Oil and Gas in Baluchistan areas.

He further stated that the local people of Baluchistan would have job opportunities due to different projects. He said that the incumbent government is trying to provide maximum relief to the poor masses.

In reply to a question, he said that PML-N after winning the general elections would provide funds to MNAs for developing their Constituencies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Import Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Russia Budget Oil Job Gas Muslim TV Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

All set to provide people-friendly, development-or ..

All set to provide people-friendly, development-oriented new fiscal year 2023-24 ..

2 minutes ago
 70th birth anniversary of former PM Benazir Bhutto ..

70th birth anniversary of former PM Benazir Bhutto Shaheed celebrated

2 minutes ago
 Novatek CEO Suggests Joint Action to Retain Russia ..

Novatek CEO Suggests Joint Action to Retain Russia's Share of Gas Market

2 minutes ago
 Zurich Museum Announces $11,000 Reward for Informa ..

Zurich Museum Announces $11,000 Reward for Information About 2 Stolen Paintings ..

2 minutes ago
 US Designates 2 Islamic State Leaders, 2 South Sud ..

US Designates 2 Islamic State Leaders, 2 South Sudanese Officials - Blinken

5 minutes ago
 Two soldiers martyred in IED explosion in North Wa ..

Two soldiers martyred in IED explosion in North Waziristan: ISPR

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.