Govt endeavours to upgrade life-style of Baluchistan people: Musadiq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik on Tuesday said that the Federal government was striving to upgrade the lifestyle of the Baluchistan people.

Heavy budget allocation has been made to develop the far-flung areas of Baluchistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had initiated the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects following the policies of Nawaz Sharif, he said adding that the development of Gawadar and Reko Diq would help bring prosperity for the people of Baluchistan.

In reply to a question about high inflation and the slow pace of work in Pakistan's far-flung areas, he said that the last regime of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), has damaged the economic sector and the people had to face difficulties in their routine matters.

He said that the government under the vision of PM Shehbaz Sharif had signed many agreements including the import of Russian Oil and the TAPI project to meet the growing demand for energy in Pakistan.

He said drilling would be made for exploring Oil and Gas in Baluchistan areas.

He further stated that the local people of Baluchistan would have job opportunities due to different projects. He said that the incumbent government is trying to provide maximum relief to the poor masses.

In reply to a question, he said that PML-N after winning the general elections would provide funds to MNAs for developing their Constituencies.