Govt ends lockdown in Mardan, appeals for adherence to SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The provincial government Sunday decided to end lockdown in Mardan and appealed before the people for adherence to coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The decision was taken in a meeting held at Divisional Commissioner Office, Mardan with Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs and Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the chair.

Beside, Divisional Commissioner, Muntazir Khan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Habibullah Arif, Regional Police Officer (RPO) and District Police Officer (DPO), public representatives including MPAs Abdul Salam Afridi, Iftikhar Mashwani, Zahir Shah Toru, Tufail Anjum and Sajida Hanif also attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed prevailing coronavirus situation in Mardan and matters relating to lockdown in district Mardan.

The meeting appealed the people for observing social distancing, compulsory use of safety masks and adherence to coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) while offering prayers and Taraveeeh in masajid. Otherwise in case of surge in coronavirus cases, lockdown would be imposed once again.