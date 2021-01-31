Govt ends political interference in institutions: Speaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Sunday said that the present government had ended political interference in the institutions and all of its credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has failed miserably, all of them were going to a dead end and their purpose was not to serve the people, rather to create unrest.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural function of the renovation work of Abbottabad Press Club here at a cost of Rs. 12 million.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Ali Khan Jadoon, President Abbottabad Press Club Muhammad Amir Shehzad Jadoon, General Secretary Raja Muhammad Haroon, District Zakat Committee Chairman Tariq Mahmood, SSP Traffic Hazara Tariq Khan Tanoli addressed the gathering.

Apart from Sardar Rauf Advocate, President High Court Bar Association, officers of various departments and political and social personalities were also present.

The power of no-confidence lies only with the people, he said, adding, "No compromise will be made on faulty works in development schemes." "There is no place in the institutions of non-performing officers," he said.

He said a media colony grant for Abbottabad Press Club will be included in next year's development schemes and the grant of Abbottabad Press announced by the chief minister would be released soon.

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said that Astro-Turf has been approved for Abbottabad Hockey Ground at a cost of Rs 115 million. He stressed that he would solve the legitimate problems of journalists.

Earlier, MNA Ali Khan Jadoon said that government was coming up with a comprehensive policy for the improvement of authoritative institutions.He assured that their problems would be solved with the help of the central government.

President Abbottabad Press Club Muhammad Amir Shehzad Jadoon thanked Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani.