Gov't Ends Unannounced Electricity Load Shedding Across Country: Hammad Azhar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 08:45 PM

Gov't ends unannounced electricity load shedding across country: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar on Monday said Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif was misleading the public through false statements, as there was no unannounced electricity load shedding across the country.

He said the government was working hard to remove the weaknesses in electricity transmission system.

He was addressing a press conference at Pak China Centre flanked with Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, Barrister Shahzad Akber.

Hammad Azhar said if there was load shedding in few areas, it was only due to rain, storms, accidents or electricity theft incidents.

There was no power shortage in the country as the system was able to produce 24,500 megawatt electricity recently due to the efforts of the incumbent government, he said.

The minister said the expensive power projects installed by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) were a huge burden on national kitty. The country had been paying Rs180 billions extra to power houses which would increase to Rs1300 billions in the coming years due agreements of previous regime, he added.

Hammad Azhar said due to the false policies of the PML-N's government, the country was facing circular debt worth Rs 400 billion annually.

However, it had been reduced to 177 billion rupees in current year due to the efforts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s government.

The PML-N government, he said, had paid Rs 400 billion circular debt at once as it came into power in 2013 but, it reached again to Rs 1200 billions when it left the government in 2018.

He further pointed out that former chief minister Punjab had installed a power plant of imported coal in Sahiwal which was beyond someone's imaginations.

The incumbent government, Azhar said, was now saving Rs 700 billions annually through renewing agreements with the power houses.

The minister said the average electricity consumption in the country was 16000MW, adding that it used to reach to 24000MW for a month and half, only once in a year.

The PML-N government had made agreements with power houses to generate 30,000 MW electricity and the country was responsible to make payments even they remained close due to less electricity consumption, he maintained.

The Minister for Energy said the incumbent had introduced low-priced projects of RLNG in the country.

