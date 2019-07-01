Govt enforces significant hike in CNG prices

(@imziishan)

As the Budget 2019-20 came into effect from today (July 1), the government has raised the prices of gas and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), and electricity for domestic consumers

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) As the Budget 2019-20 came into effect from today (July 1), the government has raised the prices of gas and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), and electricity for domestic consumers.According to a notification issued in this regard, a significant hike of Rs20 will be enforced and this will take CNG's price to Rs124 per kg in Sindh and Balochistan provinces, whereas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the CNG will be sold at Rs139 per kg with an increase of Rs22.However, the new price of CNG in Punjab is Rs90 per liter with an increase of Rs4.On the other hand, the government has decided to keep prices of petroleum products unchanged for the month of July following adjustments in tax rates, according to an official announcement.The decision was taken to provide relief to the consumers, said a statement issued by the finance ministry.

It said the government had decided not to increase the prices of petroleum products for July 2019.

The crude price in the international market had come down from April's $72 per barrel to $64 per barrel on June 28.Based on standard 17pc GST rate (instead of 13pc notified rate for HSD and petrol), the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had recommended about 77 paisa per litre reduction in the price of petrol (motor spirit) and Rs2.94 per litre cut in kerosene price.

It also proposed an increase of Rs2.30 per litre and 26 paisa per litre in the rates of HSD and Light Diesel Oil (LDO), respectively.With this arrangement, the existing rates of HSD, LDO, and petrol and kerosene oil will remain at Rs126.82, Rs88.62, Rs112.68 and Rs98.46 per litre, respectively.The government has also notified increase in electricity and gas rates by 12 and 25pc, respectively, effective from today (July 1).