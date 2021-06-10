UrduPoint.com
Govt. Enforces Two New Laws To Stop Human Trafficking: Rashid

Thu 10th June 2021 | 10:56 PM

US State Department's Deputy Assistant Secretary for Pakistan Lesslie C. Vaguerie on Thursday said that United States has acknowledged Pakistan's efforts to check human and drug trafficking

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :US State Department's Deputy Assistant Secretary for Pakistan Lesslie C. Vaguerie on Thursday said that United States has acknowledged Pakistan's efforts to check human and drug trafficking.

He called on Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in Islamabad.

Sheikh Rashid said government has enforced two new laws to stop human trafficking.

The Minister expressed hope that new laws will prove to be helpful in eliminating human trafficking. He said fencing on Afghan border will prove to be effective in curbing human trafficking Sheikh Rashid said Pakistan arrested two thousand people involved in human trafficking.

He said Federal and Sindh governments have filed appeals against acquittal of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and proceedings are underway.

He said final decision will be made in the light of Supreme Court's decision.

