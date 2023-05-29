UrduPoint.com

Govt Engages To Provide Relief To Marginalize Class

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Govt engages to provide relief to marginalize class

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar on Sunday said the budget preparation was in the final stage to present a relief-oriented and business-friendly budget in order to avoid further burdening the poor.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was striving hard to steer the country out of the financial crisis as it is indicating positively.

He said some internal and external elements blatantly attempted to destabilize the country's economy.

Imran Khan had put the country at the risk of default and the present government had saved it, he added.

The country's economy was destroyed during Imran Khan's regime as they signed hard commitments with financial organizations and violated all the agreement conditions.

In past, the government has allowed the pre-flow of the Currency in the market and brought its value down artificially, Dar said.

The devaluation of the currency has heightened inflation and the government is aware of the people's suffering and assured that every promise made with the public would be met, he added.

The government has working on the formation of a comprehensive strategy to bring the Dollar price down to its actual level which was less than 250 rupees.

He said the value of the US dollar will be 240 to 250 rupees in the coming days which would be its real value.

He said internationally the dollar was getting stronger, however, in Pakistan, he would bring it down to its actual level.

Senator Ishaq Dar said that human rights are not being violated in the prosecution of perpetrators of May 9 and those responsible for targeting military facilities would be duly apprehended.

He said that people would not have attacked sensitive installations if they considered the state as a mother.

He said that peaceful protest is everyone's right, but attacks on defence installations should not be condoned.

The minister added that talks with Imran Khan can be held now only if he apologizes to the nation, admits his mistake and promises not to do anything like May 9 in the future.

He said that the government negotiated with PTI with sincere intentions and agreed to PTI on all matters except the date of the election, but then they made it the May 9 incident.

