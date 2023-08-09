Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commission: Ahsan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The federal minister says the youth are the future which can make the country one of the leading and fastest growing economies of the world in the next ten to fifteen years.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 9th, 2023) Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal says the government has enhanced the budget of Higher Education Commission (HEC) by one hundred and thirty-five percent from twenty-six billion rupees to seventy billions rupees in order to equip the youth with quality education, skills and technology.

Addressing an event in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said the youth are the future which can make the country one of the leading and fastest growing economies of the world in the next ten to fifteen years.

The Minister for Planning said we have established national centers of quantum computing and Nano-technology with the aim to empower the youth with technology. He said we have also established a national center for manufacturing to support our industries and make their products competitive in the world markets.

Ahsan Iqbal said we are promoting linkages between the academia and the industry, urging the private sector to make full use of the research capabilities of the universities.

The Minister for Planning said that the Higher Education Commission has also been asked from this year to make it compulsory on all university students to study one course on entrepreneurship and exports.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima said every possible facility will be provided to foreign investors to enhance the volume of Foreign Direct Investment in the country.

She stressed for joint ventures and collaboration with foreign companies to attract FDI in the country.