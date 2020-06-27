Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the Federal Government had enhanced the annual budget grant of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) despite negative impacts upon the country's economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the Federal Government had enhanced the annual budget grant of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) despite negative impacts upon the country's economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Federal Government also did not reduce the budget allocations for Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan in hard times because it realized that unless the backward and less developed areas achieved progress and development, Pakistan could not prosper, he added.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to review the coronavirus situation and pace of work on different uplift projects in the AJK, PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, said. The meeting was attended by Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, PM Special Assistant Dr Sania Nishtar, AJK ministers and senior officials.

The AJK chief secretary apprised the prime minister of the coronavirus situation, treatment of patients, capacity building of the medical staff and doctors with the full assistance of the Government of Pakistan, implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) by the public, distribution of health cards among all the residents of the AJK, welfare of the affected persons of the Line of Control, pace of work on the development projects and the road-map for the implementation of future projects.

The prime minister expressed his satisfaction over the coronavirus situation in the AJK and said it was under control to a great extent, which was encouraging for other areas of the country.

Stressing upon safety of old and ailing persons through the imposition of smart lockdown in the AJK, Imran Khan said the creation of fear and chaos should be discouraged.

For the implementation of SOPs and precautionary measures, he underlined the need for mass awareness, which, he said, was a prerequisite for adhering to the measures.

Appreciating the steps taken so far to control the coronavirus pandemic in the area, the prime minister also emphasized the need to strictly observe the SOPs on the eve of Eidul Azha.

The AJK president and prime minister, on the occasion, expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan on taking interest in the welfare and progress of the people of Azad Kashmir, and the assistance provided by the Federal Government.

They said that the prime minister's visit on the 'International Day in Support of Victims of Torture' was a gesture to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who had been bracing the relentless Indian sponsored state terrorism.

The chief secretary mentioned the timely technical assistance and equipment supplied to the AJK to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and said the AJK administration got extra support form the Government of Pakistan, which was beyond their expectations.

He expressed gratitude on part of the Government of AJK.\867