Open Menu

Govt Enhances BISP Allocation To Rs716b To Tackle Inflation, Support Vulnerable Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Govt enhances BISP allocation to Rs716b to tackle inflation, support vulnerable families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The government has substantially increased the allocation for the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) from Rs 460 billion to Rs716 billion over the past two fiscal years as part of its broader strategy to mitigate the impact of inflation and provide sustained relief to vulnerable segments of the society.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Bilal Azhar Kayani stated this in the National Assembly on Thursday while responding to a question raised by Malik Shakir Bashir Awan regarding measures taken to control inflation and ensure permanent price stability.

Kayani said the increase in BISP funds reflects the government’s commitment to social protection, with the programme currently reaching nearly 10 million deserving families. “These transfers are not made to individuals, but specifically to women of the households to ensure empowerment and targeted benefit,” he added.

He said that the digitalization of disbursement under BISP is underway to further streamline access and minimize hurdles. “Beneficiaries will eventually receive their payments at home, only needing to undergo biometric verification periodically,” the minister said.

Responding to a supplementary question regarding the accuracy and targeting of BISP aid, Kayani assured the House that international standards are followed through a data-backed mechanism to ensure transparency and reach genuine recipients. He emphasized that periodic revisions are carried out under the relevant ministry’s supervision.

Addressing further concerns on inflation and wage support, Kayani noted that although inflation has shown a declining trend compared to the previous year, the government acknowledges the need for targeted relief, particularly in food items.

He also responded to a point raised by MNA Syed Rafiullah regarding the lack of an updated minimum wage announcement in the Federal budget. Kayani clarified that minimum wage enforcement in the private sector falls under respective provincial jurisdictions, though the federal government ensures implementation for its own employees.

“The real goal is to increase the purchasing power of the working class through a two-pronged approach—employment and income growth on one hand, and price stabilization on the other,” he said./APP-rzr-raz

Recent Stories

Ireland beat Pakistan womean cricket team in first ..

Ireland beat Pakistan womean cricket team in first T20I match

3 minutes ago
 Pakistani model Abeer's husband sentenced to15 mon ..

Pakistani model Abeer's husband sentenced to15 months in jail for harassing air ..

15 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram urges Babar Azam's return to Asia Cup ..

Wasim Akram urges Babar Azam's return to Asia Cup 2925 squad

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan Naval Chief meets Azerbaijan’s military ..

Pakistan Naval Chief meets Azerbaijan’s military leadership

26 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan

30 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with retired senior offi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with retired senior officers from Dubai Police

53 minutes ago
UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team arrives in China to pa ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team arrives in China to participate in World Games Cheng ..

54 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives global recogni ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives global recognition for nursing excellence

54 minutes ago
 Arada awards AED618 million construction contract ..

Arada awards AED618 million construction contract for Anantara Sharjah Resort, R ..

1 hour ago
 Members of Security, Safety, Crisis Management Lea ..

Members of Security, Safety, Crisis Management Leaders Programme explore UAE's e ..

1 hour ago
 Abdulaziz bin Humaid chairs first meeting of Inves ..

Abdulaziz bin Humaid chairs first meeting of Investment Attraction and Promotio ..

1 hour ago
 FANR’s Board of Management Meeting spotlights Ba ..

FANR’s Board of Management Meeting spotlights Barakah operations, strengthens ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan