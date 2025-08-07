- Home
Govt enhances BISP allocation to Rs716b to tackle inflation, support vulnerable families
Govt Enhances BISP Allocation To Rs716b To Tackle Inflation, Support Vulnerable Families
Published August 07, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The government has substantially increased the allocation for the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) from Rs 460 billion to Rs716 billion over the past two fiscal years as part of its broader strategy to mitigate the impact of inflation and provide sustained relief to vulnerable segments of the society.
Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Bilal Azhar Kayani stated this in the National Assembly on Thursday while responding to a question raised by Malik Shakir Bashir Awan regarding measures taken to control inflation and ensure permanent price stability.
Kayani said the increase in BISP funds reflects the government’s commitment to social protection, with the programme currently reaching nearly 10 million deserving families. “These transfers are not made to individuals, but specifically to women of the households to ensure empowerment and targeted benefit,” he added.
He said that the digitalization of disbursement under BISP is underway to further streamline access and minimize hurdles. “Beneficiaries will eventually receive their payments at home, only needing to undergo biometric verification periodically,” the minister said.
Responding to a supplementary question regarding the accuracy and targeting of BISP aid, Kayani assured the House that international standards are followed through a data-backed mechanism to ensure transparency and reach genuine recipients. He emphasized that periodic revisions are carried out under the relevant ministry’s supervision.
Addressing further concerns on inflation and wage support, Kayani noted that although inflation has shown a declining trend compared to the previous year, the government acknowledges the need for targeted relief, particularly in food items.
He also responded to a point raised by MNA Syed Rafiullah regarding the lack of an updated minimum wage announcement in the Federal budget. Kayani clarified that minimum wage enforcement in the private sector falls under respective provincial jurisdictions, though the federal government ensures implementation for its own employees.
“The real goal is to increase the purchasing power of the working class through a two-pronged approach—employment and income growth on one hand, and price stabilization on the other,” he said./APP-rzr-raz
