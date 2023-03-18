UrduPoint.com

Govt Enhances Budget Allocations For Provision Of Quality Education: Farah

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Govt enhances budget allocations for provision of quality education: Farah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan government's Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Friday said that the provincial government has increased five per cents of the education budget to remove the backwardness and to ensure the provision of quality education.

The recruitment of 10,000 teachers is being implemented, 62 schools have been upgraded, and construction of a power plant and airport in Gwadar has been completed which will be made operational on March 23, she added.

She expressed these views while addressing a press conference at the Chief Minister's Secretariat here.

Farah Azeem Shah said that the government of Balochistan was determined to make the youth skilled while in this regard, all possible measures were being taken to end the educational backwardness by equipping the youth with quality education.

The provincial government was utilizing all available resources to ensure the improvement of all sectors including education at every opportunity which aims to ensure the resolution of problems, she underlined.

She said that a private act has been approved to enable private educational institutions and the student learning skills program was ongoing from class two to six.

By which the youth will be given opportunities to advance in educational activities, she said adding that the government's effort was to increase the abilities of the youth by making all the resources usable while seriously considering the requirements of the modern age in order to equip the youth with modern education.

She said that 9396 teachers were recruited, of which 450 IT experts were also hired and a teacher training plan was planned at a cost of 605 million rupees to provide these recruited teachers with modern knowledge for the provision of education to students.

More Stories From Pakistan

