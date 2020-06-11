Govt enhances health system capacity to prevent COVID-19 spread

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The government has employed available public, community, and private sector capacity to rapidly scale up the health system to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to Economic Survey 2019-20 released here Thursday, due to timely measures of the government in collaboration with the provinces, the outbreak of COVID-19 has so far been prevented from getting worse as on the basis of reported cases, the mortality rate is approximately 2.1 percent.

The government has constituted a high-level National Coordination Committee (NCC) headed by the Prime Minister that evaluated the evolving situation on day to day basis to effectively curb the spread of the virus in the country.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Ministry of National Health Services have leading roles in combating the spread of a pandemic. A National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has also been established to ensure effective coordination among the Federal and provincial governments to control COVID-19.

The disease outbreak information management system has been strengthened, and a comprehensive hospital information management system has been ensured as the basis for the early detection of outbreaks.

Disease surveillance and Response Units (DSRU) has also been strengthened at the district level and collaborated with Emergency Operations Centers (EOC) at the provincial level. Hospitals and laboratories in the major cities have been designated to collect the samples from suspected cases on bio-safety and bio-security standards.

Quarantine facilities have been established all over the country to prevent the spread of the pandemic. The availability of relevant supplies, personal protection equipment (PPEs), and lab agents for safe collection, storage, packing, and transportation of samples from the designated hospitals to the National Reference Lab designated is being ensured.

The Government of Punjab declared a health emergency on 12 March 2020 in a Cabinet meeting. A quarantine facility was established in the Dera Ghazi Khan district for the pilgrims returning from Iran.

The provincial health department has sought Rs 11.

00 billion from the Punjab Finance Department for arrangements to contain the spread of the pandemic. Punjab Government declared an initial grant of Rs 236.00 million to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department for preventive measures against COVID-19.

The government of Sindh passed directives to the provincial health department to begin COVID-19 case mapping to contain the outbreak of disease. Orders were also given to improve sampling arrangements, upon which 18 vehicles of the Indus Hospital were dedicated to collecting samples from homes.

Pakistan Army has provided help to setup a 10,000-bed field hospital at Karachi's Expo Centre to isolate and treat confirmed patients. All expenses for its establishment were born by the provincial government of Sindh.

The government of Sindh has established an isolation and quarantine centre at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical College in Karachi, which also provided free tests of suspected cases with results in eight hours of sample submission.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has appointed at least 1,300 new doctors on contractual basis across the province to help contain the spread of COVID-19. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission also approved the recruitment of 635 more doctors to join the province's health force.

The provincial government approved Rs 32.00 billion stimulus economic package to provide relief to the masses and the business community amid the Coronavirus crisis. The provincial government had ramped up its testing capacity with 500 new diagnostics kits and distribution of equipment and supplies, including oxygen concentrators, cardiac monitors, infusion pumps, dialysis catheter, among all districts of the province.

The government of Balochistan has established a quarantine centre at Bolan Medical College Quetta, and 10-bed isolation wards at Quetta's Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital and Sheikh Zayed Hospital, while a functional laboratory set up in Quetta.

Thermal guns and 231 ambulances were made available in bordering districts with Iran and Afghanistan. An emergency response team headed by Director General, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), was established.