Govt enhancing capacity of Punjab University of Child Health Sciences: Minister Salman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that the government is taking concrete steps to enhance the capacity of the Punjab University of Child Health Sciences.

He expressed these views while presiding over the 14th Syndicate meeting of the University on Thursday. The minister said the Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) has been directed to complete the main building of the University within the stipulated time. He noted that the University of Child Health Sciences is the first medical institution in Pakistan to produce pediatric nurses.

Khawaja Salman Rafique further said that a uniform policy is being formulated to address the issues of all medical institutions in Punjab. He added that regular syndicate meetings would be held to resolve the challenges faced by government hospitals. “It is our resolve to make hospitals, built with public taxes, the best centers of health treatment,” he emphasized. He also directed medical institutions to promote quality research.

During the meeting, Acting Registrar Professor Abid Qureshi presented the syndicate agenda, while the minister ratified all decisions of the 13th Syndicate meeting and reviewed its implementation report.

The minister also received a briefing from IDAP officials on the progress of the university’s main building and a separate report on Children’s Hospital II from Mahmood-ul-Hassan.

The meeting approved the decisions of the 13th Finance and Planning Committee meeting and the 17th Academic Council meeting. The budget of the University for 2025-26 was also approved, along with recruitment permissions for 11 new posts, extensions for three positions, and additional faculty appointments.

Vice Chancellor Professor Masood Sadiq, Professor Sajid Maqbool, Additional Secretary Medical education Sidra Saleem, Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Junaid Rashid, MD Professor Tipu Sultan, principals of allied health and nursing colleges, representatives of the Finance and Law Departments, and other syndicate members attended the meeting. Through video link, Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore, Special Secretary HEC Zahida Azhar, Saifullah Sumbal, Professor Nabila Talat, and Mahmood-ul-Hassan from Islamic Aid also participated.