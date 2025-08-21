Govt Enhancing Capacity Of Punjab University Of Child Health Sciences: Minister Salman
Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that the government is taking concrete steps to enhance the capacity of the Punjab University of Child Health Sciences.
He expressed these views while presiding over the 14th Syndicate meeting of the University on Thursday. The minister said the Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) has been directed to complete the main building of the University within the stipulated time. He noted that the University of Child Health Sciences is the first medical institution in Pakistan to produce pediatric nurses.
Khawaja Salman Rafique further said that a uniform policy is being formulated to address the issues of all medical institutions in Punjab. He added that regular syndicate meetings would be held to resolve the challenges faced by government hospitals. “It is our resolve to make hospitals, built with public taxes, the best centers of health treatment,” he emphasized. He also directed medical institutions to promote quality research.
During the meeting, Acting Registrar Professor Abid Qureshi presented the syndicate agenda, while the minister ratified all decisions of the 13th Syndicate meeting and reviewed its implementation report.
The minister also received a briefing from IDAP officials on the progress of the university’s main building and a separate report on Children’s Hospital II from Mahmood-ul-Hassan.
The meeting approved the decisions of the 13th Finance and Planning Committee meeting and the 17th Academic Council meeting. The budget of the University for 2025-26 was also approved, along with recruitment permissions for 11 new posts, extensions for three positions, and additional faculty appointments.
Vice Chancellor Professor Masood Sadiq, Professor Sajid Maqbool, Additional Secretary Medical education Sidra Saleem, Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Junaid Rashid, MD Professor Tipu Sultan, principals of allied health and nursing colleges, representatives of the Finance and Law Departments, and other syndicate members attended the meeting. Through video link, Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore, Special Secretary HEC Zahida Azhar, Saifullah Sumbal, Professor Nabila Talat, and Mahmood-ul-Hassan from Islamic Aid also participated.
Recent Stories
Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new ..
Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..
US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade
Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..
Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..
MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR
Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..
5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme
ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
United against terror: building peaceful future: Umrani2 minutes ago
-
Inquiry ordered into fireworks warehouse explosion: Waqar Mehdi2 minutes ago
-
DC visits Latifabad to oversee rainwater drainage operations2 minutes ago
-
Applications open for intermediate admissions in Punjab’s public colleges via OCAS2 minutes ago
-
President reaffirms Pakistan-China “Iron Brotherhood” during Chinese FM interaction2 minutes ago
-
Govt enhancing capacity of Punjab University of Child Health Sciences: Minister Salman2 minutes ago
-
Court grants bails to 63 PTI activists2 minutes ago
-
29 injured in firecracker shop blast near Taj Complex12 minutes ago
-
One killed, one injured in firing incident at Mansehra Bus Terminal; suspect arrested12 minutes ago
-
2-member bike-lifters gang busted12 minutes ago
-
BFA seals illegal vinegar manufacturing unit in Quetta12 minutes ago
-
Int’l experts call for strong frameworks, strategies to build economic case for retiring coal powe ..22 minutes ago