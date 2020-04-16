UrduPoint.com
Govt Enhancing Testing Capacity, Maintaining Standards: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Thu 16th April 2020 | 10:20 PM

Govt enhancing testing capacity, maintaining standards: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Heath Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has assured that besides increasing the testing capacity, measures are being put into place to maintain standards as well.

She was speaking at a Video Link Conference at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education department chaired by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. The Conference was attended by Law Minister Raja Basharat, political leaders, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Barrister Nabeel Awan and Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department Captain (Retd) Usman Younis.

Secretary PSH department Capt (Retd) Usman Younis gave a detailed briefing on the measures taken to control the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi appreciated the measures of the government especially those related to scaling up of the testing capacity.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said, "We are not only increasing the testing capacity but also working on improving the standard of tests. More professionals are being hired in the labs. All out measures are being taken to ensure safety of staff working for treatment of coronavirus patients. The safety precautions for people coming to receive financial support as part of Ehsas Program are also being ensured."Later, the Minister responded to different questions and queries of the Parliamentarians in the Conference.

