Govt enhancing testing capacity of COVID-19 patients: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said the government was enhancing the testing capacity of COVID-19 patients in the country.

Talking to ptv, he said all medical equipment were available in Rawalpindi hospitals regarding the treatment of coronavirus patients.

He lauded the services of all the paramedic staff who were fighting as frontline men against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister said people should follow the standard operating procedures which were issued by the government otherwise coronavirus could spread at a large scale in the country.